Cool temps, morning sprinkles to kick off Wednesday; bright sunny skies return by afternoon

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start on a familiar note with cool temperatures and light rain showers. By noon the last drop of rain will move out of the area and skies will quickly begin to clear. The second half of the day will feature sunny skies and above-average highs in the 60s.

The great weather sticks around through tomorrow with sunny skies and highs surging into the middle 60s.

Friday will be sunny but a reinforcing cold front will swing through the area and knock highs back down into the 50s.

Saturday will be a bit on the cloudy side as a storm system will pass to our south. By Sunday the sunshine returns with highs holding steady in the 50s.

The beginning of next week looks awesome with sunny skies and highs back into the 60s.

Overall the long-range forecast looks very dry. Here’s another bit of good news – we’ll add around an hour of daylight during the month of March as sunrises are getting earlier and sunsets are getting later.

Today: AM showers. Clearing PM skies. Hi: 63 Lo: 37

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 65 Lo: 34

Have an awesome day!