Cool, sunny Wednesday turns cold overnight; near-freezing temps expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday will be another sunny day but it will be cooler in the wake of a cold front that pushed through yesterday.

Highs will only top out in the 50s today and tomorrow with lows tomorrow morning dropping all the way down into the upper 20s!

This below-average cool snap will come to an end on Friday as a warmer wind flow will boost temperatures back to near 70 degrees.

This weekend looks quiet and mild with highs staying around 70 through Monday.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WEATHER APP!

A cold front will swing through the area on Monday bringing a chance for rain along with it. The best chance for rain would be in the mountains with just light showers expected across the piedmont.

Overall next week looks seasonal with little to no major weather events expected.

Keep checking back in with FOX 46 on-air and online for the latest.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 55 Lo: 28

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 57 Lo: 33

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE