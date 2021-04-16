Cool, mostly clear weekend ahead; slight chance for spotty Saturday showers

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After a beautiful, cooler finish to the week, clouds are rolling in tonight as a disturbance draws in more moisture through Saturday.

But don’t worry too much about it washing out any outside plans. Just keep the umbrella or rain jacket handy Saturday afternoon & evening, as some sprinkles or light showers can’t be ruled out. No widespread, heavy rain or storms are expected.

Temps overnight won’t get quite as cold as Friday morning, dropping into the mid to upper 40s around sunrise Saturday.

Saturday’s highs will be on the cooler side, topping out in the mid-60s. With more sunshine and dry weather Sunday, we’ll jump back into the low 70s. All in all, not a bad weekend!





Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 47. Saturday. Mainly cloudy. Slight chance showers. High 66.

Sunday: Partly sunny. 48/71.