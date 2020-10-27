Cool, foggy start Tuesday with temps moving into mid-upper 70s

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The cool “wedge” that gave us a cloudy, rainy, cooler Sunday is gone! We saw increasing sunshine Monday, which made temps a little warmer.

Expect more of the same for Tuesday–a foggy/cloudy start, with more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid-upper 70s.

After Hurricane Zeta makes landfall along the Gulf Coast late Wednesday and early Thursday, the weakening system will head toward the Carolinas.

Showers are expected to begin by Wednesday night, with rain becoming widespread, heavy at times through Thursday. Around 1-3 inches of rain is possible, with the higher totals in the mountains and foothills.

Minor flooding may develop in spots. We’ll have to watch for the possibility of some damaging wind gusts as well. Thursday has been declared a Neighborhood Weather Alert Day.

Rain will gradually move out early Friday, leaving drier and breezy conditions in its wake. Then–get ready for a cooler weekend! As of now, weather for Halloween and trick-or-treating looks dry and cool with temps in the 50s!





Tonight: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Low 54.

Tuesday: Increasing sun. High 76.