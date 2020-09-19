Cool, dry weekend ahead, bringing Fall-like temps

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Clouds lingered around the region today with moisture continuing to stream in behind the remnants of Sally.

There’s still a small chance of a few light rain showers tonight, but most of us stay dry.

Get ready for a cooler, brighter weekend! We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun Saturday, and high temps will only top out in the upper 60s.

The big cool down happens Saturday night as lows drop into the 40s, with 30s in the mountains!

Sunday through most of next week is nice, sunny and dry. Temperatures gradually moderate by the end of the week, as highs get close to 80 again.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower possible. Low 59.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 68.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. 49/69.