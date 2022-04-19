(PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s chilly to start your Tuesday but a warm-up is on the way starting tomorrow.

Tuesday is mostly clear & chilly to start with temperatures sitting in the mid-to-low 40s to start the day.

Though we have a cooler start, this afternoon will be slightly warmer than Monday with highs making a run for the low 60s today. Skies will be mostly sunny with high pressure taking hold of the Carolinas.

Winds will be breezy out of the north and west between 10 to 15 miles per hour. We can expect gusts to be as high as 22 miles per hour at times as cooler air funnels in.

Overnight lows will be cold, bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s. This will lead to frost concerns around the Queen City. A frost advisory will be in effect for our entire area with the exception of our mountain counties until 9 am Wednesday.

Wednesday will start a warming trend that holds on to the upper 60s for mid-week and leads to the low 80s by Friday.

We’ll be hot and sunny through the weekend with mid to even upper 80s possible by early next week.

Today: Cool & Breezy with Mostly Clear Skies. High: 62.

Tonight: Cold with clearing skies and potential frost. Low: 37