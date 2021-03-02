Cool, dry daytime conditions with some showers expected overnight into Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A chilly but dry Tuesday is in the books!

There’s already another area of low pressure that will move south of us tonight and Wednesday morning, bringing another round of rain– but not everywhere!

The best chance will be near the state line into South Carolina, where around half an inch may fall tonight through early morning.

After 8-9 a.m., any rain is out of here! Sunshine quickly returns for the afternoon, along with warmer temperatures. Highs will top out in the low 60s.

The rest of the week features lots of sun with pleasantly cool temps.





Tonight: Mainly cloudy. A few showers, mainly south. Low 38.

Wednesday: Early morning showers, mainly SE of Charlotte. Sunny afternoon. High 63.