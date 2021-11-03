Cool, cloudy Wednesday gives way to a wet, chilly Thursday in Charlotte; cold weather lasts into next week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday starts the change we’ve been advertising all week!

Wednesday is starting off cold and chilly with temperatures in the 40s and even 30s for some of our mountain towns. Clouds will set up shop as temperatures struggle to make it into the mid-50s.

Rain will creep in overnight into Thursday as lows fall into the low 40s. Thursday will likely be wet for the first half of the day with most of the rain focused around the Queen City and south.

High pressure to our north will likely limit some of that wet weather for our mountain counties. If the moisture from this system reaches the higher elevations, it can be seen as snow or a wintery mix.

I don’t anticipate any travel or road issues from this. Just more of a sight to see if the flakes start to fall on Thursday.

Cold temperatures will take hold in the Carolinas and quickly drive the rain out on Friday. Clear skies will dominate with highs only reaching the 50s.

Freeze & Frost concerns will arrive early Saturday and Sunday morning with lows dropping into the mid-30s! Definitely be sure to cover sensitive plants and bring in those that are potted.

Be sure to keep that Jacket handy also. Temperatures will remain below normal for this time of year until early next week.

Today: Cloudy & Chilly. High of 56.

Tonight: Rain Creeps In. Low 41.