(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Tuesday will be cooler than Monday despite having a warmer start. Partly cloudy skies have limited overnight cooling making way for low 30s and 40s to start the day.

Clouds will continue to build while still allowing a few pockets of sunshine. We’ll stay cool through most of the day, only peaking in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds will remain light mainly out of the east before shifting south overnight.

Expect lows to dip into the mid-40s before we warm up into the 70s for mid-week. This will be due in part to a warm front pushing north over the Carolinas ahead of Wednesday night’s cold front.

Moisture will build Wednesday night bringing rain and potential storm chances for Thursday. The timing looks to be focused toward Thursday morning and early afternoon. As of writing this, the Queen City sits under a marginal risk for severe weather on Thursday.

The main threat from these potential storms will be damaging winds.

Thursday won’t just be wet, it will also be warm, peaking in the mid-70s. We can expect showers to taper off late Thursday before clearing out intro Friday.

This weekend will be seasonable and sunny to start before light rain chances arrive on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy and Cool. High: 60.

Tonight: Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 45.