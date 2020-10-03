Cool, clear weekend with sunny skies ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Get ready for a beautiful autumn weekend! High pressure will keep us cool and dry all through Saturday and Sunday, and even most of next week.

As temperatures get colder tonight, a Frost Advisory has been issued for the mountains. Many spots in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties will fall into the 30s. Protect any sensitive outside plants before bed tonight!

High temps both Saturday and Sunday will top out around 70 under wall-to-wall sunshine. The wind remains on the light side. Another front coming through Sunday night offers up a tiny chance of rain, but most of us stay dry. Temperatures warm close to 80 again by the middle of next week.





Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 46.

Saturday: Sunny. High 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 46/71.