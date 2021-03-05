Cool, clear weekend ahead with slim chance of showers

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Another beautiful day to finish the week–just cooler! It will feel much the same through the weekend.

Cold mornings and cool afternoon sunshine with highs in the mid-upper 50s. A disturbance passes by to our south tonight & Saturday morning, but any chance of rain misses us.

We’ll see more clouds moving in overnight and early Saturday morning, otherwise the rest of the weekend is mostly clear. Another warm up begins next week. Highs are back in the low and mid 60s Monday, and by Friday, some temps may not be far from 80! All the while, we stay dry.





Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 34.

Saturday: Early AM clouds, then sunny. High 57.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 29/58.