Cool, clear weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine

Get ready for a cooler weekend! Temperatures will tumble tonight behind a cold front moving east of the area.

A few light showers are still possible east of Charlotte early this evening; otherwise clearing will commence and the morning will be clear and chilly!

A Freeze Warning will be in effect through 10 am for mountain communities as temps fall into the low and mid 30s. Factor in 20-25 mph wind gusts, and it will feel like it’s in the 20s at times!

A Frost Advisory is in effect along the I-40 corridor, including the Foothills and NW Piedmont. Protect sensitive outside plants before bed tonight! Saturday night will be cold and frosty in spots as well.

Otherwise it’s going to be a beautiful fall weekend! It’ll still be on the cooler side Saturday despite lots of sunshine. Sunday’s highs top out close to 70.

The cool spell won’t last long. Temperatures gradually get warmer next week. We’ll be close to 80 again starting next Tuesday!





Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 43.

Saturday: Sunny and cool. High 63.

Sunday: Sunny. 40/68.