(PINPOINT WEATHER) – After a beautiful weekend, we are seeing a chilly and quiet start to the workweek.

Monday kicks off in the 30s and 40s under mostly clear skies and calm winds. We’ll be chilly for the morning before sunshine warms things up to above normal once again.

This time of year typically peaks in the mid-60s but we’ll make a run for the low 70s today. High pressure will keep us mostly clear overnight as lows dip into the mid-40s.

Tuesday will kick things up a notch, reaching the mid-70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will continue to increase as a cold front approaches from the west.

This will arrive Wednesday giving us rain and storm chances for mid-week. This can deliver anywhere from half of an inch of rain to three-quarters of an inch by Thursday morning.

We’ll hold on to slight rain chances for the second half of the week as temperatures slide into the upper 60s.

We’ll be below normal but mild this weekend with sunshine and mild conditions.

Today: Sunny & Warm. High of 72.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Low 45.