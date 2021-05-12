Cool and rainy Wednesday; weather dries out heading into weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It will be a damp and dreary Wednesday as a storm slides by to our south. Rain chances will start to diminish this afternoon, but the clouds will linger as a front remains nearby.

Temperatures will gradually drop off today hitting the 50s this afternoon before going into the 40s overnight.

Mostly cloudy skies will be around on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. There could be a late day shower, but most of the day should be dry. Drier conditions will take over for Friday as high pressure nudges in from the north.

Beautiful weather will stick around into the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Today: Mostly cloudy, Scatt. Showers. Hi: 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 45

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, Iso. Shower. Hi: 68