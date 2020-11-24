Cool and quiet Tuesday; approaching front brings clouds, chance of showers before Thanksgiving

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday will start on a cool and quiet note with sunny skies. The clouds will increase throughout the day as a front approaches.

There will be a few scattered showers during the day tomorrow but the steadier rain will show up after dark.

The rain will stick around through the early morning hours of Thursday before tapering off. The rest of our Thanksgiving looks great with clearing skies and a high near 70 degrees.

The weather pattern will stay fairly quiet and cloudy with slim chances for rain on Friday and Saturday.

Another more significant front will swing through on Sunday bringing a better chance for rain Sunday night into Monday.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 59 Lo: 39

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 60 Lo: 52

