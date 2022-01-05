Cool and breezy Wednesday; chance for wet weather in Charlotte, snow in mountains arrives Thursday night

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Passing clouds overhead has limited the amount of cooling we’ve seen overnight. Though we’re running slightly warmer than expected, it is still a chilly and cold morning so don’t leave those jackets at home.

Wednesday morning will hold on to the mid to upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds overhead. Winds will be light to start but pick up in the afternoon coming out of the south and west.

This afternoon will be breezy and cool, peaking in the mid-50s as clouds continue to dissipate.

Wednesday night will dip into the mid-30s before Thursday rebounds into the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will build late as a cold front approaches. This will not only bring rain chances for the Queen City late in the day but also deliver another round of snow for some of our elevations above 3,500 feet!

The timing here looks to be after 5 PM on Thursday into the early morning hours of Friday. Snow will likely be limited to 1 to 3 inches for some spots near Boone, Banner Elk, and Beech Mountain.

As this system moves closer to the queen city, we’ll likely see more in the way of just rain. Totals look to be only about a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of rain.

Skies will clear on Friday as we finish off the work week with clear & chilly conditions. Highs will be limited to the low 40s under clearing skies.

Saturday starts the weekend off chilly with active weather returning Sunday into early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. High of 56.

Tonight: Cold with Passing Clouds. Low 35.