Comfortably cool conditions before warm Sunday afternoon

Comfortably cool conditions will be around overnight with lows in the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies. Another warm day is on tap for our area with highs rebounding into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Sunday afternoon.

An unsettled weather pattern will take over for much of the workweek as a couple of storms systems slide through the region. Look for mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible on Monday. It will also be slightly cooler with highs back into the middle and upper 70s on Monday.

More showers and storms are expected at times through the end of the workweek, so keep the umbrella handy. Stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest information.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfy. Lo: 52

Sunday: Clouds and sun. Hi: 82

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Hi: 79 Lo: 61