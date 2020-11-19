Coldest morning of the season; temps rebound this afternoon through the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start on a colder note but it will end with warmer temperatures as highs will make it into the upper 50s. Expect more wall to wall sunshine today as well.

Highs will gradually warm into the 70s as we head into the weekend and sunny skies will continue through Saturday.

On Sunday cloud coverage will increase out ahead of a cold front.

By Monday a weak cold front will try to push rain showers into the forecast but most of the area will stay dry.

A stronger front will put a much better chance for showers into the forecast on Wednesday with a 60% chance for showers across the FOX 46 viewing area.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 57 Lo: 34

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 66 Lo: 40

