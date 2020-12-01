Coldest air of the season moves in Wednesday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Happy first day of (meteorological) winter! It certainly felt like it, with highs in the 20s in the mountains and 40s around the Charlotte area.

Mountain snow showers will continue to taper off tonight. Most mountain neighborhoods picked up about 2-5 inches as expected. If you’ll be doing some driving up there, be careful and watch for black ice.

The coldest air of the season so far will greet us tomorrow morning, with teens in the mountains and low and mid 20s in the Charlotte area and surrounding counties. But with plenty of sunshine Wednesday, highs top out in the mid 50s.

The next storm system moves in Friday through Saturday with rain showers. However, it could end with some additional light snow in the mountains!





Tonight: Clear and frigid. Low 25.

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High 54.

