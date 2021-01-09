Cold temps overnight could refreeze snowmelt overnight; sunny skies back on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another cold night is in store for our area with lows dipping into the middle 20s under clear skies.

Anything that is wet from some snowmelt could refreeze overnight, so watch for some slick spots in parts of the area. Mostly sunny skies will be around again on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We will see increasing clouds on Monday as a storm system approaches the region. Highs will hold in the uppers and lowers on Monday.

Some showers are expected to push through late Monday into early Tuesday morning. There isn’t much moisture with this storm and most of the activity will be hit-or-miss.

Dry and seasonable weather is expected for midweek with a good amount of sunshine and highs in the 50s.

Skycast for Sunday

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 27

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 52

Monday: Increasing clouds, late day shower. Hi: 50 Lo: 29

