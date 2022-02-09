Cold start Wednesday gives way to sunny, warmer afternoon; highs reach the 60s through Saturday

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Temperatures are running colder this morning with clear skies allowing for some significant cooling overnight. Look to see conditions clear & cold as we start in the 30s and 20s this morning.

Despite the colder start, we’ll see a warmer finish with sunny skies getting us into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. High pressure will continue to drive the forecast through the rest of the workweek, keeping us in the mid-60s for Thursday & Friday.

Saturday looks to be a treat as highs make a run for the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies!

Our luck runs out Sunday as clouds build and showers return with a cold front finishing off the weekend.

Highs will be limited to the low 50s on Sunday with cooler conditions settling in for Valentine’s Day.

Today: Cold Morning. Mild Afternoon. High of 60.

Tonight: Clear Skies. Low 35.