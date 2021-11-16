Cold start Tuesday gives way to pleasant weather, sunny skies in Charlotte; warmup continues until front arrives Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday starts off cold before mild and peasant conditions take over.

Skies are mostly clear this morning as we get your Tuesday underway with temperatures sitting in the low to mid-30s. Winds will stay relatively calm as high pressure takes hold of the Carolinas.

Today will be mostly sunny and comfortable as highs range from the low to upper 60s in and around the Queen City. Tonight gets cool, falling into the mid-40s.

Temperatures will continue to warm up through mid-week with low 70s expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Look to see an approaching cold front Thursday into Friday usher in colder temperatures heading into the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be limited to the mid to upper 50s on Friday and Saturday with overnight lows falling into the 30s! Be sure to bundle up in those early morning hours.

Sunday will be cold for tailgaters as we get ready for the Panthers Game Sunday afternoon. Sunday will be sunny with highs peaking near 60s degrees.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Monday brings our next good chance of rain as a cold front moved in for early next week.

Today: Sunny & Seasonable. High of 66.

Tonight: Chilly & Clear. Low 46.