Cold rain Friday gives way to warm, sunny weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Showers and fog will continue to be scattered around the region overnight.

There was some concern for a light icy glaze in spots in the mountains, but temperatures will start to climb overnight and all areas will be above freezing. So, roads will remain simply wet through the night.

As for the weekend, it’s looking drier! Warmer again, too. While a few spotty showers can’t be totally ruled out, most areas will stay dry both Saturday and Sunday.

Plenty of clouds will linger, but we’ll see some breaks of sun along the way. Highs warm back into the 60s on Saturday, with 70s on Sunday! More rain returns for Monday.

Tonight: Scattered showers, patchy fog. Low 40.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, some sun. Slight chance shower. High 64.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Slight chance shower. 54/75.