Cold night on Sunday to bring possible snow showers in the mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clear and cold weather overnight with lows in the middle and upper 20s. There will be a slight breeze overnight making it feel a bit colder at times.

Mountain snow showers will continue to be possible overnight through Sunday morning. Minor accumulations up to an inch are expected.

Sunday is looking nice for most locations with mostly sunny skies. It will be on the chilly side with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

More snow showers will move through the Mountains on Monday causing a bit more accumulation. Snow totals may be around another 1-2” with the higher spots about 3500 feet.

We have a nice quiet stretch through midweek for most of the area with plenty of sunshine each day. High temperatures will hit the lower and middle 50s through Wednesday.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 28

Sunday: Mostly sunny, Mtn Flakes. Hi: 49

Monday: Mostly sunny, Mtn snow showers. Hi: 50 Lo: 30