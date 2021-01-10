Cold night ahead with a chance of rain late on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another cold night is in store for our area with lows dipping into the upper 20s under partly cloudy skies.

We will see increasing clouds on Monday with some showers possible later in the day as a storm system passes by to our south. A bit of snow in the Mountains may be possible, but little to no accumulation is possible.

Other than a stray shower very early Tuesday, most of the day will be dry with skies gradually clearing out.

Dry and seasonable weather is expected for midweek with a good amount of sunshine and highs in the 50s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lo: 28

Monday: Increasing clouds, late day shower. Hi: 49

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Hi: 52 Lo: 34

