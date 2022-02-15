Cold mornings, clear skies continue; wet weather returns to Charlotte Thursday night

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Bundle up this morning! Clear skies and light winds have allowed overnight lows to fall into the 30s and 20s!

Tuesday is off to yet another cold start before cool sunshine gets us into the mid-50s this afternoon. We’ll continue to warm up gradually through mid-week as high pressure migrates north and east off the mid-Atlantic coast.

Clouds will increase Wednesday and bring out first chance at some spotty and isolated showers. Expect the day to be more dry than wet as temperatures climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

The warmest day of the week is also looking like the wettest day of the week as Thursday hosts highs in the low 70s. A cold front will deliver rain chances through Thursday afternoon and evening into Friday morning.

Friday will be mild and partly cloudy with showers tapering off early in the day. We finish the workweek with highs in the mid-60s and clearing skies.

This weekend will be mild and sunny with highs near 60 degrees. We’ll stay above normal with rain chances returning by early next week.

Today: Sunny & Cool. High of 55.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Low 34.