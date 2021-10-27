Cold morning gives way to pleasant afternoon; wet weather arrives in Carolinas Thursday for rainy end to week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Grab those jackets this morning! You’re going to need it!

Temperatures have plummeted into the low 40s and upper 30s overnight with clear skies allowing for significant cooling to occur.

Wednesday will end up being sunny and pleasant after the cold start, heating up into the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be much lighter today than yesterday mainly out of the west-northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

We have our eye on a low-pressure system tracking from Oklahoma to Kentucky that will kick up significant moisture into the Carolinas and deliver widespread showers for Thursday into Friday.

Clouds will first build overnight into Thursday with light and scattered showered developing for the morning. Expect pockets of heavy downpours and more widespread showers to take over by Thursday evening.

We’ll hold on to the chance of scattered showers and potential storms for Friday and into Saturday with temperatures ranging from the low 50s and upper 40s in the mornings to the low 60s in the afternoons.

Sunday will clear things up just in time for Halloween with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Trick or treating time looks clear and cool with temperatures falling into the 50s throughout the evening.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. High of 70.

Tonight: Chilly with Increasing Clouds. Low 49.