Cold front, rain chances work its way out of the Carolinas on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Shower and storm chances will continue overnight, and for part of the day Thursday. A cold front will be slow to clear the area Thursday, and until it does, rain may pop up anywhere!

Behind the front, it’s back to nice weather for this weekend as well! Remember last weekend? Sunshine, low humidity, cool mornings? We’ve got a repeat coming for this weekend. Enjoy!





Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of showers and storms. Low 69.

Thursday: Cloudy with areas of showers to start. Gradual late-day clearing. High 83.