Cold front moves out, cold air moves in; clear skies expected to close out workweek

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A few spotty showers are showing up Thursday morning as a cold front exits the area. These showers will clear and clouds will slowly go with it.

Expect decreasing clouds today, skies should turn mostly sunny late. Much cooler air spills in behind this front, no more 80’s in the forecast. Instead, highs will be cooler and closer to average in the lower 70s.

It stays clear and quiet tonight, but temperatures get chilly! Lows dip into the middle 40s.

Friday looks beautiful! Temperatures do stay cooler under mostly sunny skies, expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Our next system brings a few showers on Saturday. This system will not pack much of a punch outside of some spotty showers. No severe weather or heavy rain expected. Just grab the umbrella and plan for some indoor fun! With the clouds and rain around, temperatures stay cool in the middle 60s.

That front clears out by Sunday, a few clouds and mountain showers linger. Otherwise, expect peeks of sun and highs around 70 degrees.

Early next week looks quiet. No big storms, some clouds, and highs in the lower 70s.

Today: Decreasing clouds, cooler. High: 72.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 69.