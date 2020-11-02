Cold, clear conditions for Election Day

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Cold and dry high pressure is ruling the roost early this week! It’s made for an early December-like start to the week, and it will give us another cold, frosty night tonight.

Temps are expeced to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s by daybreak, prompting Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories to be issued for most of the region. Protect plants, pets and pipes before bed tonight!

Heading out to vote this Election Day will be free of any weather worries–just chilly.

We’ll see lots of sunshine and stay dry. In fact, dry weather prevails all week. The next mentionable chance of rain isn’t until the weekend–and even that’s still up in the air.

Temperatures will be warmer by then, however. A warming trend begins mid-week, with highs back around 70 degrees, with early-morning temps moderating as well.

Tonight: Clear, cold and frosty. Low 33.

Election Day: Sunny and cool. High 64.