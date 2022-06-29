(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Cloudy skies kick off our Hump Day before summer storms linger into the Holiday Weekend.

The cold front responsible for showers and storms earlier this week has stalled off to our south and continues to funnel moisture and cloud cover into the Queen City.

That rain is widely scattered and isolated in nature and will linger throughout the day. Temps start off in the 60s and 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and light winds out of the south.

Look to see this afternoon peak in the mid-80s with peeks of sunshine and isolated rain chances. These showers and storms will likely develop over our mountain counties at first and can leak south of I-40 late in the day.

Wednesday night into Thursday will dip into the upper 60s before we bounce back into the upper 80s to finish off the work week. Intermittent rain and storm chances will increase as the holiday weekend approaches and this summer-like pattern takes hold.

Look to see highs near 90 degrees and overnight lows near 70 with afternoon storm chances every day through the Fourth of July. We’ll likely be more dry than wet so be sure to plan accordingly for boat outings and firework displays.

Seasonable conditions will linger through Tuesday of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High: 85.

Tonight: Mild with Lingering Showers. Low: 68.