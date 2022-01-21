‘Cloudy with a chance of snow’: Freezing weather brings snow to Charlotte Friday afternoon

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cold and cloudy with a chance of snow.

We’ve already felt some of the warmest temperatures of the day and it happened before sunrise!

Temperatures will hover in the low 30s and upper 20s for much of your Friday under mostly cloudy skies. We can expect winds to be breezy out of the Northeast as colder air continues to funnel in.

We will stay mostly dry for the first half of the day as the cold front responsible for yesterday’s rain stalls off of the Carolina coast.

An area of low pressure will track north and east along the stalled front kicking a significant amount of moisture back towards the Queen City and western Carolinas.

The warm Atlantic moisture will fall into the cold artic air which has settled in behind the cold front which will give way to more snow than anything else. Look to see flakes start close to 4 PM this afternoon and linger into the evening.

Much of the snow will stay focused east of I-77 and south of I-40. Charlotte can see anywhere between a dusting to about an inch and a half. Snow totals will likely increase slightly as you travel east towards Albemarle, Wadesboro, & Rockingham.

Bitter cold conditions will take hold Friday night into Saturday, dipping into the upper teens for the Queen City!

Temperatures will rebound throughout the weekend getting us back to near normal by Monday. Our next chance of rain and potential snow flurries for our mountains will arrive Tuesday.

Today: Cloudy with Afternoon Snow. High of 31.

Tonight: FRIGID! Low 19.