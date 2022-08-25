(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We start Thursday off warm with showers pushing in from the south but tapering off through sunrise. Most will see a dry morning commute as temperatures hover in the low 70s to upper 60s. We are slightly warmer due to the abundant amount of cloud cover.

Highs will peak in the low to mid-80s today with scattered showers and storms developing. Be sure to keep the umbrella handy just in case you see some drops or hear some claps of thunder this afternoon.

Winds will be light out of the southwest for much of the day and evening as our wet weather tapers off.

Friday will rebound back into the upper 80s to near normal for this time of year and host a bit more sunshine. Storm chances will persist not just Friday but into the weekend as well. We warm up, getting back into the low 90s throughout the weekend.

Look for afternoon storm chances and 90-degree days to last into next week.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with Afternoon Showers & Storms. High: 84.

Tonight: Warm & Partly Cloudy. Low: 68.