Cloudy skies hold over for Tuedsay before a big warming trend begins

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Plenty of clouds will be around the area Tuesday with highs holding in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A stray shower or rumble of thunder will be possible this afternoon, but the wet weather will be hit-or-miss and most of the day will be dry.

Sunshine returns for the rest of the week as high pressure settles in just to our east. High temps will climb into the lower and middle 80s by midweek. The strong southerly flow on the backside of the high will kick our temps into overdrive by the end of the week.

The heat will be on this weekend with highs soaring to near 90 degrees by Friday and the lower 90s this weekend! Get ready to crank the A/C!!

Today: Mostly cloudy, 20% shower/storm. Hi: 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm. Hi: 82