Cloudy skies and showers possible near Charlotte Thursday; snow flurries continue in mountains

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start on a cloudy note with scattered showers around the piedmont and snow flurries in the mountains. By this afternoon, precipitation chances will taper off and skies may clear just a bit revealing some breaks of sunshine.

Tomorrow a system will pass to our south making for a cloudy morning but a sunny afternoon.

Skies will stay clear into Saturday but temperatures will drop to near seasonable levels. On Sunday clouds will be on the increase with a slim chance for showers very late Sunday night.

Our next real chance for rain comes Monday with upwards of an inch of total rainfall expected through Monday evening.

Lingering showers and much cooler weather is expected heading into mid-week.

Today: Morning showers. PM clearing. High: 57 Low: 38

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 59 Low: 31

Have a great day!