Cloudy, cooler Tuesday as front stalls to the south; cold and damp weather arrives Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A cold front will stall just to our south on Tuesday, allowing the shower chance to lower a bit with most of the day remaining dry. However, plenty of clouds will stay over the area on Tuesday with cooler temperatures back in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Another disturbance passing by to our south will bring us another round showers and storms on Wednesday. Temperatures will be much cooler in the upper 50s and lower 60s, so the severe threat really isn’t there with this system.

Stay tuned for the latest info!

We will begin to clear out once again as we head towards the end of the week!

Tuesday: Plenty of clouds and cooler. Hi: 71

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scat. Showers/storms. Hi: 60 Lo: 50