(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We get a break from storm chances on this Hump Day before an active and stormy second half of the workweek.

Wednesday will look a lot like Tuesday starting off in the low 60s and mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds are a bit breezy out of the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour but will be easing up and shifting out of the northeast.

Look for mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll stay warm with only a slight chance of a passing shower. Temperatures will once again make it into the 80s by the weekend.

A low pressure system developing over eastern Texas will be the storm maker for much of the second half of the week. A southern flow will kick up an abundant amount of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the southeast ahead of an approaching cold front set to arrive on Friday.

Thursday will first see the chance for isolated storms that have the potential to deliver some damaging winds to the Queen City. A Marginal Risk for Severe Weather stretches from the Deep South into the western Carolinas for Thursday.

As the low pressure system tracks towards the great lakes Friday, the attached cold front will cross into the Carolinas. This will be the main driver behind the isolated and scattered storm chances for the end of the workweek.

Friday will see a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather for the Queen City while areas east hold on to a Slight Risk of Severe Weather. That’s level one and level two out of five of the severe threat. The main threat will be damaging winds and the potential for large hail.

We’ll dry out and open up the skies to plenty of sunshine heading into Memorial Day Weekend with 90s by Monday of next week!

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Warm. High: 76.

Tonight: Cloudy & Mild. Low: 64.