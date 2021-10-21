Clouds, wind increase in Charlotte Thursday ahead of cold front; warm, dry weather continues

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Though we start off slightly warmer this morning, afternoon highs will be a few degrees lower than the low 80s we saw on Wednesday.

Temperatures this morning start in the 50s and 40s mostly clear skies and light variable winds.

Clouds will increase today as conditions become breezy ahead of an approaching cold front. Look to see limited heating but highs still peak in the upper-70s Thursday afternoon.

As the featured cold front pushes into the Carolinas we can expect a chance for overnight showers to develop. These will most likely be focused in the mountains and foothills before tapering off by sunrise on Friday.

Friday will see a mix of sun & clouds with temperatures yet again peaking above normal in the upper 70s. Unseasonably warm and dry conditions will last through the weekend and into next week.

Our next chance of wet weather looks to arrive Tuesday.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High of 78.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Chance of Showers. Low 61.