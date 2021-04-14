Clouds will increase Wednesday as cold front brings chance of showers, storms

Clouds will increase Wednesday as a cold front slides in from the west. A few showers will develop this afternoon with a thunderstorm or two mixed in as well. The Mountains will have the best chance for showers this afternoon with most of the Charlotte metro area and South Carolina staying dry. The best chance of showers outside of the mountains will actually be Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Rainfall totals won’t be much with only a few tenths of an inch is possible. The chance of any severe storms is to our east closer to the Raleigh area and SE Virginia. Highs will hit the 80s again this afternoon before dropping back to around 70 degrees behind the front on Thursday.

Beautiful but cooler weather will stick around into the weekend!

Wednesday: Clouds increase. PM shower/t’storm possible. High 82

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower. Low 56

Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler. Hi: 70