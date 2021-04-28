Clouds, showers expected as cold front moves in

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Another day of warmth, sunshine & highs in the 80s! Back in the 80s we go for Thursday under more sunshine. The wind will pick up again, with gusts 30-35 mph expected through the evening.

A cold front will be approaching, bringing more clouds by Thursday evening and possibly some showers.

The mountains & foothills will get the best chance of rain with this front. Thunder is possible, but any severe threat stays to the northwest. A few spotty showers may pass over the Charlotte area through SC overnight into Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will finish drier and only a bit cooler. Highs still top out close to 80. The weekend is looking dry, with highs in the 70s Saturday, then back to 80 for Sunday!





Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 64.

Thursday: Partly cloudy & windy. High 87. Slight chance showers late.