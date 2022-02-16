Clouds roll into Charlotte Wednesday ahead of cold front; storms possible Thursday night

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Wednesday is off to a slightly warmer start as we transition into more of a cloudy and wet pattern for the rest of the week.

Look to start your day in the 30s and 20s this morning with partly cloudy skies ahead of sunrise. Winds will be light out of the south and east and pick up slightly into the afternoon.

Wednesday will be mild and cloudy as highs make a run for the low 60s and clouds build. Moisture will increase with southerly flow making for a very slight chance of a stray shower Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Thursday warms up even more as clouds lock-in overhead. Look to see highs peak in the low 70s as scattered showers increase ahead of an approaching cold front.

Late Thursday into Friday will hold the chance for storms pushing through and delivering damaging winds and heavy downpours. There is a marginal risk for these storms to become severe which is on the lower threshold of risk.

Lingering rain will taper off early Friday morning as cooler conditions settle in. We finish off the work week peaking in the low 60s before leveling off near 60 degrees for the weekend with abundant sunshine.

Rain chances return early next week as temperatures stay above normal for this time of year.

Today: Mild with Increasing Clouds. High of 62.

Tonight: Cloudy & Chilly. Low 49.