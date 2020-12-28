Clouds roll in Monday ahead of weak front; another big storm approaches in time to ring in the New Year

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a sunny weekend a few more clouds will fill in as a weak cold front approaches today.

Expect partly cloudy skies in the Piedmont with rain chances confined to the mountains.

The front is so weak, it will have a hard time lifting any rain over the mountains and into the Piedmont. Those showers will be light and spotty, holding temperatures down in the 40’s. In Charlotte, you’ll have more peeks of sunshine with highs close to average in the low to middle 50’s.

Mostly clear and cool tonight, lows dip into the middle 30’s.

High pressure takes over on Tuesday bringing sunshine and seasonal 50’s.

On Wednesday we’ll increase clouds ahead of our next big storm. Rain should hold off until the overnight hours and stay spotty.

Widespread showers arrive on New Year’s Eve with locally heavy downpours possible. Temperatures will be warm, highs climb into the middle 60’s.

The front is SLOW, expect showers as we ring in 2021. Rain continues to linger on New Year’s Day with locally heavy downpours, thunder, and maybe even some stronger storms possible.

The storm finally lifts to our north Friday afternoon, letting highs stay warm one more day – returning to the lower 60’s.

Seasonal sunshine settles in for the first weekend of 2021 with highs in the 50’s.

Today: Increasing clouds, mountain rain showers. High: 53.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 34.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 54.

