Clouds roll in, moisture increases ahead of late-week cold front

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday will be cloudy and a bit cooler with highs in the low 60s. Watch out for very light and scattered showers today with moisture streaming into the area off the Atlantic.

More of the same is expected for Wednesday.

By Thursday a frontal system will get closer to our area a put a better chance for showers into the forecast with a few storms possible into Friday.

Saturday is the best day of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s. Saturday night into Sunday another round of showers and storms will move through.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Sunny skies and highs in the 60s are back on Monday.

Today: Cloudy. 30% showers. Hi: 62 Lo: 52

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 30% showers. Hi: 68 Lo: 54

The rain mostly clears out for the weekend making for a nice and quiet finish to the forecast period.