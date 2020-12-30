Clouds return Wednesday ahead of a strong New Year’s cold front; heavy rain, storms possible

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a beautiful December day yesterday, a pattern change starts to take hold today.

Clouds will increase as moisture surges northward ahead of a front. Spotty showers are a good bet this afternoon, any rain will be light. Cooler air gets squeezed into the mountains, highs get stuck in the 40’s.

We’ll keep a shower chance tonight with lows near 40 degrees.

New Year’s Eve comes with the approach of a strong cold front. Despite cloudy skies, warm southerly winds push highs 10 degrees above average towards 60 degrees. Expect showers in the afternoon, rain at midnight as we ring in 2021!

The cold front makes a closer approach and late pass on New Year’s Day. It’s tightly wound and tapping into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing some fuels for thunder and stronger storms.

A Marginal Risk is posted for counties southeast of Charlotte. There, enough fuels could surge northward for a strong storm capable of damaging winds or an isolated tornado. Cooler air squeezing in from the north may confine this threat to the south. Stay tuned for the latest on this forecast.

With fuels for strong storms come warmer temperatures, highs surge into the middle/upper 60’s on New Year’s Day!

We’ll be mostly dry and a bit cooler on Saturday, showers will be possible late as a quick-hitting storm makes a pass to our south. We could start out with showers early Sunday before we turn cooler and drier through the start of the workweek.

Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers. High: 45.

Tonight: Chance of showers. Low: 39.

Thursday/ New Year’s Eve: Cloudy and warm. Showers likely. High: 60. — *MIDNIGHT: Showers, 58 degrees.

