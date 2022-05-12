(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Thursday will be a bit of a transition day as increasing cloud cover leads to afternoon showers and storms.

Look to see a cool and chilly start with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. Winds will be light but pick up later in the day.

A low-pressure system off the coast of North Carolina will kick moisture back into the western Carolinas which will first be seen in the form of increasing cloud cover. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and warm with highs peaking in the mid-70s.

Winds will be breezy, mainly out of the north northeast between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Gusts can be as fast as 20 to 25 miles per hour at times so hold on to your hats!

Rain chances will increase starting today as well. Look for only a slight chance of a stray shower for Thursday while Friday and Saturday usher in more in the way of afternoon showers & storms.

Rain totals will be limited as the showers will be isolated in nature and widely scattered.

Temperatures will take a turn throughout the weekend, making a run for the upper 80s by Sunday!

Look to see showers taper off heading into next week with near 90 degrees on Monday and mid-80s holding strong through mid-week.

Today: Warm with Increasing Clouds. High: 74.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 60.