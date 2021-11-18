Clouds increase Thursday ahead of next front; cold weather returns to Charlotte through the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday will start off a lot like Wednesday but finish off with more cloud cover and a slight chance of showers.

We are sitting in the 50s and 40s this morning under mostly clear skies. Winds will be light to start but pick up as a cold front approaches this evening.

Thursday will reach the mid-70s under a mix of sun and clouds as winds pick up out of the southwest. Wind gusts can reach as high as 23 miles per hour at times so hold on to your hat!

Thursday evening will bring more in the way of cloud cover with showers mainly impacting our mountain counties and higher elevations. Some stray showers may make their way into the foothills and queen city area but it’s more likely that these areas will just see more in the way of cloud cover.

Cooler conditions will settle in behind this evening’s cold front, limiting afternoon highs to the 50s on Friday. Overnight lows will be COLD, falling into the 30s both Friday and Saturday night.

Sunday will be cold for tailgaters as folks head out before the Panthers Game. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s by kickoff and peak in the low 60s making for some pleasant Fall Football weather.

Monday will bring more widespread rain to start the workweek with a blast of cold temperatures arriving Tuesday.

Today: Sunny & Warm. High of 75.

Tonight: Cloudy & Cool. Low 40.