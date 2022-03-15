(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Tuesday is off to a slightly warmer start but conditions are still chilly and cold early this morning. Temperatures are ranging from the upper 20s in our mountain counties to the low 40s around the Queen City.

Depending on where you are this morning will greatly impact the experience you have heading out the door. Clouds will increase throughout the day as winds continue to be light out of the southwest.

Tuesday will peak above normal, reaching the upper 60s to near 70 degrees during the peak heating hours of the day. Overnight will be cloudy with lows dipping into the upper 40s.

A low pressure system will track from eastern Texas to the Carolinas on Tuesday delivering scattered showers and rain for Wednesday morning. This will arrive early in the day before afternoon storms and heavy downpours.

Wednesday will be limited to the low 60s as showers and storms move through. Pesky showers will linger until Thursday morning but look to dry out throughout the afternoon as St. Patrick’s Day reaches near 70.

Warmer conditions and intermittent rain chances will last until the weekend as the start of spring arrives on Sunday with low 70s and sunny skies on tap!

Today: Warm with Building Clouds. High of 68.

Tonight: Chilly & Cloudy. Low 49.