Clouds increase around Charlotte area Tuesday; wet weather returns with possible mid-week storms

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mild conditions get your Tuesday started with temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 60s. Look to see a quick warm-up right after a 7:01 AM sunrise as temperatures peak in the upper 80s this afternoon.

Clouds will increase throughout the day with a light wind out of the north and east at about 5 miles per hour. Clouds will limit overnight cooling with lows falling into the upper 60s.

Wednesday will feel a bit more on the hot side with temperatures making a run for the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Keep an eye on the sky as well with afternoon storms likely to develop after 2 PM.

Rain tappers off for Thursday as high pressure takes control and delivers a stretch of gorgeous weather heading into the weekend.

Today: Increasing Clouds. High of 87.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy! Low 68.