Clouds increase around Charlotte area Tuesday; wet weather returns with possible mid-week storms

Weather

by: Ted Phaeton

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mild conditions get your Tuesday started with temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 60s. Look to see a quick warm-up right after a 7:01 AM sunrise as temperatures peak in the upper 80s this afternoon.

Clouds will increase throughout the day with a light wind out of the north and east at about 5 miles per hour. Clouds will limit overnight cooling with lows falling into the upper 60s.

Wednesday will feel a bit more on the hot side with temperatures making a run for the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Keep an eye on the sky as well with afternoon storms likely to develop after 2 PM.

Rain tappers off for Thursday as high pressure takes control and delivers a stretch of gorgeous weather heading into the weekend.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. 

Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Increasing Clouds. High of 87.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy! Low 68.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories