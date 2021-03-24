Clouds hang around today before system brings rain, chance of storms Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start on a cloudy note with some light and patchy drizzle. The clouds will hang on until this evening when skies will clear a bit. As a result, we should see a nice little sunset tonight.

Tomorrow will start on a sunny note with increasing clouds throughout the day.

A line of showers and storms will move into the mountains during the late afternoon hours and push east through the evening.

Some strong and even severe storms are possible with this system heading into Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon the rain will clear and so will the skies. Saturday looks great with highs in the middle 70s and partly sunny skies. Another round of showers and storms will move in on Sunday.

Today: 20% showers. Clearing PM skies. Hi: 70 Lo: 55

Tomorrow: 30% showers. Hi: 74 Lo: 63

Have a great hump day!