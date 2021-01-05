Clouds and rain return Tuesday; possible snow still forecasted in late-week storm

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clouds and passing rain showers are in the forecast today as a clipper system passes to our north.

A few tenths of an inch of rain are possible across the piedmont with 2-4″ of snow possible across the mountains. As a result, there is a winter weather advisory in place across our mountain communities until 10 p.m.

Watauga and Avery County Schools have opted for remote learning Tuesday due to the mountain snow.

The sun comes back out tomorrow and sticks around through Thursday.

Thursday night into Friday morning the forecast gets interesting as a storm system swings in from the south. The storm will bring rain showers into the viewing area which will likely switch to a wintry mix and even snow during the early morning hours.

Accumulation is possible along the I-40 corridor with some accumulation possible between the I-40 and I-85 corridors. More details will become clear as we get deeper into the week.

Today: Partly sunny. 30% showers. Hi: 53 Low: 32

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 52 Low: 31

